This one of a kind turkey image design would make the perfect gift for yourself, a friend or a birthday gift. Featuring a turkey wearing a pilgrim hat, spider web, pumpkins and Christmas lights. This is a great design for all your Holiday attire needs. Our Multiple Seasonal design would make a great gift for someone who loves Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. You can wear this design for all three Holidays! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem