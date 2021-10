From the playful and uplifting 'Happy Hearts' collection, Chopard's long necklace is handcrafted from 18-karat white gold. The delicate chain is interspersed with an array of hearts charms and 1.35-carats of dazzling diamonds in two different settings - one floats between two sapphire glass panes. Try winding it around your neck twice for a layered effect. Shown here with: [Joseph Dress id1064226], [Chopard Ring id1106905], [Chopard Earrings id1106934].