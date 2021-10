Enjoy your favorite beverage with this 24 oz. tumbler with lid (the biggest tumbler from Tervis), keeping the extra refreshment you need close at hand. Tervis is the original double-wall insulated drinkware that keeps hot drinks hot, cold drinks cold. All Tervis products are BPA free and manufactured in the USA.7 7/8" tallHolds up to 24 oz. of Hot or Cold BeveragesMicrowave & Dishwasher SafeFits Most Cup HoldersBPA FreeMade in the USA | Tervis Happy Place Tumbler in Royal Blue Size 24 oz