Chopard Happy Spirit 18K White Gold, 18K Rose Gold & Diamond Bangle

From the Happy Spirit Collection. A polished 18K rose gold bangle bracelet is highlighted with dazzling diamonds and a white gold accent. Diamond, 0.09 tcw 18K rose gold 18K white gold Slip-on style Made in Switzerland SIZE Diameter, about 2.5" ABOUT THE BRAND In 1860, artisan watchmaker Louis-Ulysse Chopard founded the renowned jewelry brand in Sonvilier, Switzerland. The company is known for its legendary Swiss watches and classic high fine jewelry designed to last a lifetime.