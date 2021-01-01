CHOPARD - Happy Sport Automatic 36mm 18-karat Rose Gold, Stainless Steel, Diamond And Mother-of-pearl Watch - one size

Chopard's 'Happy Sport' watch has curved edges that make it feel beautifully feminine and ensure it sits comfortably on your wrist. Made from 18-karat rose gold and stainless steel, this handcrafted timepiece features seven diamonds placed in concaved sockets that allow them to dance freely without scratching the sapphire crystal case. It turns to reveal a completely transparent back showcasing the striped Côtes de Genève engravings on the automatic movement - a mark of its flawless execution. We offer a two year warranty for all working parts and any manufacturing faults. Shown here with: [Joseph Sweater id1064234], [Altuzarra Pants id1076106], [Altuzarra Blazer id1076101], [Chopard Ring id1075375], [Chopard Ring id1075343], [Chopard Ring id1075369], [Chopard Ring id1075349], [Chopard Earrings id1075367].