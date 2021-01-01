18kt rose gold case with a brown alligator leather strap. Fixed 18kt rose gold bezel with diamond set. Pink dial with gold-tone sword-shaped hands and index hour markers. Roman numerals mark the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Sellita Calibre SW 300-1 Automatic movement, based upon Sellita SW 300, containing 25 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 38 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 30 mm, case thickness: 12.2 mm. Band width: 20 mm, band length: 7 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Happy Sport Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Chopard Happy Sport Automatic Diamond Ladies Watch 274893-5010.