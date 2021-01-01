Chopard Happy Sport Diamond Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch 278546-3004

Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel set with diamonds. Mother of pearl dial featuring 7 floating diamonds with silver-tone hands and stick hour markers. Roman numerals mark the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Dial Type: Analog. Date display between the 4 and 5 o'clock positions. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Solid case back. Oval case shape. Case dimensions: 33.6 mm x 30.75 mm. Case thickness: 12.3 mm. Deployment clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Chopard Happy Sport Diamond Mother of Pearl Dial Stainless Steel Ladies Watch 278546-3004.