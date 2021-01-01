Stainless steel case with a green (alligator) leather strap. Fixed 18kt rose gold bezel. Green (with five floating diamonds) dial with rose gold-tone sword-shaped hands and index hour markers. Roman numerals mark the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display between the 4 and 5 o'clock positions. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 36 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: Includes two interchangeable straps. Happy Sport Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Chopard Happy Sport Quartz Green Dial Ladies Watch 278582-6005.