Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet with 18kt rose gold center links. Fixed 18kt rose gold bezel set with diamonds. Silver guilloche dial (featuring seven floating (spinning) diamonds) dial with rose gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Arabic numerals appear at the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positionjs. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display between the 4 and 5 o'clock positions. Sellita calibre SW 300-1 automatic movement, based upon Sellita SW 300, containing 25 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 38 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 36 mm. Case thickness: 13 mm. Hidden fold over clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: seven floating diamonds set in rose gold inside dial. Happy Sport Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: 278559 6004, 278559.6004, 2785596004. Chopard Happy Sport Silver Guilloche Dial Ladies Watch 278559-6004.