Featuring washed cotton construction for comfort, the Life is Good Happy Waves Long Sleeve Crusher Tee is a sure winner to keep you warm and comfy. Crew neckline. Life is Good graphics on back, sleeve, and front left. Long sleeved T-shirt. Straight hemline. 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 30 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.