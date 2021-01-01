Hard Case Fits 3m Worktunes Connect Hearing Protector with Technology 3m radio headphone Carrying Storage Travel Bag Protective Pouch

Best Quality Guranteed. PERFECT FIT: Uniquely designed Hard Case to fit perfectly your 3M WorkTunes Hearing Protector headset 100% SAFE: Water Resistance, Shockproof & Dust-proof to protect your device safely and securely With easy grip handle SUPER CONVENIENT: This case is lightweight and compact to fit in your bag or luggage & protect from impacts or splashes CASE ONLY: For travel and storage (device and accessories are sold separately) Material: High-Quality EVA, Color: Black PRODUCT DIMENSIONS: Outer 8.2' L x 6.8' W 4.8' H - CLICK the orange button to order yours now!