From dr. brandt

Hardshell Laptop Sleeve Compatible with 133 inch MacBook Air 2020 133 inch MacBook Pro 2020201920182017 Jumper EZbook X3 Tablet Sleeve Case Green

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatible Devices: This laptop hard case compatible with 13.3in Macbook Pro, 13.3in Macbook Air, 12.9in iPad Pro, 12in Macbook, 11.6in Macbook Air, etc. Durable: It is made of durable 600d polyester, makes this laptop bag sturdy and durable. Anti-Shock: The nice stitching & thick padding protects against dust dirt debris and scratches, offers protection against bumps shakes and extrusion. Slim Laptop Sleeve: Nicely padded and slim, it fits comfortably in a larger laptop bag, backpack, or even a large purse. 100% Satisfication Guarantee: If there is any quality problem, please feel free to contact us via email, we will reply within 24 hours, and we will try our best to help you.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com