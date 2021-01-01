Rolite Marble Hardside 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set

Durable Polycarbonate shell construction, Deluxe 8-wheel Design for 360° navigation, Telescoping push-button handle system Built-in 3-digit combination lock, Fully lined interior features a zipper divider, Large mesh zipper pocket, Small accessory pocket and compression straps Carry-On Dimensions: 20" H x 13.5" L x 9" W - 7.2 lb (22"H including Wheels) 24-inch Upright Dimensions: 24" H x 16.5" L x 10.5" W - 8.4 lb (26" H including wheels) 28-inch Upright Dimensions: 28" H x 18.5" L x 11" W - 9.6 lb (30" H including wheels)