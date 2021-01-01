From sammy's

Sammy's Hardside Luggage Diamonds 20", Blue

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

• Lightweight: 7.3 lbs / 3.3 kg  • Dimensions including carry handle and wheels: 22" x 14.5" x 9.5"  • Dimensions of case only: 20" x 14.5" x 9.5"  • 10-year warranty  • 4 electroplated double wheels ensure 360 degree navigation  • Electric ABS/PC design  • Expansion zipper adds 2 inches of packing space  • Deluxe full lining pocket creates second compartment  • Electroplated reflex rubber carry handles  • Multi-stage telescopic trolley handle system  • Elastic tie-down straps to keep clothes in place  • Integrated wet pocket to keep your belongings dry

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com