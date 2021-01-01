Hardside Mini Case Champagne - Open Story , Beige

Constructed with the same hard shell as full-size suitcases, the Hardside Mini Case from Open Story™ is your favorite travel companion in miniature. Elastic mesh pockets hold items in place, while a full zip-around closure helps keep smaller items from escaping. Whether you're bringing home your latest finds from a tucked-away antique shop, using it as a sturdy travel jewelry case or as a unique toiletry bag, this mini hardside luggage case will get your items from point A to B in style. For travelers by travelers. Open Story offers stylish luggage and accessories designed for modern adventure seekers. With thoughtful attention to detail, Open Story is ideal for every type of trip — always ready to explore with you, again and again. Color: Champagne. Gender: unisex. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.