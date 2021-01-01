From hudson

HUDSON Harkin Distressed Super Skinny Cropped Cuff Jeans, Size 24 in Gatton at Nordstrom Rack

$79.97
In stock
Buy at nordstromrack

Description

A distressed construction adds a relaxed, beachy vibe to the Harkin super skinny cuffed jeans. Sizing: 24=00, 25=0, 26=2, 27=4, 28=6, 29=8, 30=10, 31=10-12, 32=12 Model's stats for sizing:. Height: 5'11". Bust: 34". Waist: 24.5". Hips: 35" Model is wearing size S. Zip fly with button closure. 5 pocket construction. Super skinny leg. Whiskering and fading. Distressed (Breezy blu). Stitching detail. Denim construction. Cropped cuffed hem. Approx. 8" rise, 25" inseam (size 26). Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Machine wash cold 79% cotton, 12% polyester, 7% lyocell, 2% elastane

