Harlem Hellfighters Vintage Black History Soldiers WWI WWII Premium T-Shirt

Black History apparel by TheBlackest Co. The 369th Infantry Regiment, formerly the 15th New York National Guard Regiment and commonly referred to as the Harlem Hellfighters was an African American infantry regiment during World War I and World War II This vintage retro style Harlem Hellfighters apparel pays homage to the men who served as the first African American Expeditionary Forces in WWI. Nicknamed Men of Bronze by the French and Hell-fighters by the Germans. Spark self education with this graphic This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.