Alice + Olivia Harmony Drapey Mini Slip Dress in Dark Green. - size 12 (also in 10) Alice + Olivia Harmony Drapey Mini Slip Dress in Dark Green. - size 12 (also in 10) Self: 75% triacetate 25% polyLining: 94% poly 6% elastane. Made in China. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Exposed back zipper closure. Cowl neckline. Satin crepe fabric. ALI-WD848. CC107205537. Launched in 2002, alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet is a sophisticated brand with a playful sensibility, which epitomizes the personality and style of its founder, Stacey Bendet. The brand was born from Stacey's personal quest to create a flattering pair of pants, and has since grown into a full womens ready to wear collection, including outerwear, dresses, and the perfect pants that started it all. Now a full lifestyle collection, the brand has become a Hollywood favorite with fans including Gwyneth Paltrow, Fergie, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively, and Taylor Swift.