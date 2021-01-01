Under Armour Harper Hustle Batting Gloves 2020, Men's, Medium, Blue

Developed for an excellent balance of comfort, grip, and protection to consistently drive in runs this season, the 2020 Under Armour® Harper Hustle Batting Gloves are outfitted with a premium leather palm and strategic silicone printing to provide solid support and mobility when going through your swinging motion. Consistent Feel and Performance: Silicone printing boast a compression-like feel for superior comfort and support Leather palm delivers long-lasting durability while providing a soft touch Strategic synthetic overlays add structure to the glove without adding excess bulk Neoprene wrist with synthetic leather closure offers an ideal fit that matches your measurements Additional Details: Includes internal locker tag