Harrow Women's Kfource Skinny Lacrosse Shaft, Purple

Pursue a new personal best this season with the Harrow® Kfource Skinny Complete Lacrosse Shaft. Ergonomically designed for optimal usage, the ‘skinny’ shaft increases responsiveness and mobility for every big play. An ultra-lightweight design offers a quicker release while providing durability via a high modulus carbon-fiber construction. Perfect for the elite attacker, the Kfource Skinny Lacrosse Shaft boosts your game. FEATURES: Designed for the explosive attacker Skinny shaft offers supreme grip and mobility Ultra-lightweight for responsiveness High modulus carbon-fiber construction Length: 31.5” Weight: 130g Harrow