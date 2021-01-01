Harrow Women's Ultralight Lacrosse Head, Blue

For unrivaled power with a lightweight feel, the Harrow® Women’s Ultralight Lacrosse Head is designed with durable, reinforced plastic and all-weather control that delivers consistent performance in any conditions. Lightweight Construction, Maximum Control 5.55 oz. reinforced plastic build offers lightweight performance without minimizing durability All-weather design ensures consistent control in wet or dry conditions Aggressive shape provides maximum control and shot accuracy Additional Details Ideal for elite players Meets US Lacrosse specifications Approved for international play by the Federation of International Lacrosse Manufacturer’s Warranty: 1 year