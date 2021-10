Are you an animal friend and are looking for a fun animal motif? Then this Harry Otter design is just the thing for you. This magical fantasy motif is great for people who used to read and miss the little wizard from London. This cute Otter is the best magician from Ottwarts. Great gift for young and old. Perfect gift for magic fans for Christmas or birthday. Harry Otter calls you and you see the sweet Harry with scar on the forehead. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem