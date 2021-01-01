Isabel Marant Etoile Harveli Jacket in Blue 58% poly 27% wool 15% acrylic. Made in Belarus. Dry clean only. Front button closures. Breast flap pockets. Buttoned cuffs. Heavyweight brushed woolen fabric. ETOI-WO128. 21AMA0998-21A009E. About the designer: The standard-bearer for insouciant Parisian chicness, Isabel Marant launched her easygoing Étoile diffusion line in 1999. The collection dispenses with formality: Étoile is known for its comfortable, relaxed styles. With deconstructed shapes and soft prints, the label showcases a fluid, feminine feel.