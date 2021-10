What we're loving lately? The classic-yet-contemporary wedge boot from Soul. Sizing: True to size. M=standard width, W=wide Width, WC-colorway denotes Wide Calf- Round toe- Faux leather construction - Wraparound ankle strap with buckle closure - Side zip closure - Elastic inset- Arch support with memory foam - Wedge heel - Saw edge grip sole- Approx. 14.5" shaft height, 14.5" opening circumference - Approx. 2.75" heel - Imported Manmade upper and sole