Hashimoto's Food Pharmacology: Nutrition Protocols and Healing Recipes to Take Charge of Your Thyroid Health Izabella Wentz PharmD. Author

“When I was in pharmacy school, I discovered that food has a profound impact on our healing and that what we put in our bodies will either heal us or make us sicker. In the same way that we use pharmaceuticals to impact our biology, we can use food as our medicine. I call this concept food pharmacology. Food is one of the most powerful tools in your healing journey.” - Dr. Izabella WentzMore than 35 million Americans currently suffer from Hashimoto’s—the country’s fastest-growing autoimmune disease, which affects the thyroid gland and causes the body to attack its own cells. Many individuals with or without a formal diagnosis suffer daily symptoms, including chronic cough, acid reflux, irritable bowel syndrome, allergies, persistent pain, hair loss, brain fog, and forgetfulness. Hashimoto’s Food Pharmacology combines Dr. Izabella Wentz’s revolutionary and proven approach to reversing thyroid symptoms with delicious, easy-to-use recipes that delight the taste buds while they heal the body. Inside you will discover:• 125 delicious and nutritious recipes for salads, smoothies, bone broths and crockpot and bibimbap-style meals, with thyroid-supporting nutrient details on every page• Over 100 stunning food and lifestyle photographs• Tips for revamping your kitchen and pantry• An FAQ for easy reference and quick answers• Easy-to-use, personalized meal plans and food rotation schedules to accommodate any diet Successfully transforming the lives of thousands, Dr. Izabella Wentz makes it easier than ever before to live a life free from the suffering of autoimmune disease.