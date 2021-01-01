From professional axe throwing design

Hatchet throwing Design for a Hatchet thrower Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Axe Throwing - because dart is too easy. The perfect gift for any axe or hatchet thrower. Professional axe throwing Design ideal for any Hatchet thrower for the next Indoor axe throwing session. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com