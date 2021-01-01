Hatchet throwing Quote for an Axe throwing champion Tote Bag

Axe Throwing - like dart but needs throwing skills. The perfect gift for any axe or hatchet thrower. Professional axe throwing Quote ideal for any Axe throwing champion for the next Indoor axe throwing session. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.