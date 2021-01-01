Monica Hansen Beachwear Havana Bikini Top in Red. - size S (also in XS) Monica Hansen Beachwear Havana Bikini Top in Red. - size S (also in XS) 85% polyamide 15% elastane. Hand wash cold. Unpadded. Back tie closure. Item not sold as a set. Made in Italy. MHAN-WX28. MHB-102R. In 2013, Monica Hansen began to expand her career into hosting, and she turned her focus to branding her own name, which resulted in the debut of her swimwear line, Monica Hansen Beachwear 2016 collection. In the years since its inception, her swimwear company which bears her name has been worn by countless celebrities and socialites. With each new season, the brand continues to build momentum and grow its name recognition and loyal customer base. All of the MHB swimsuits are designed entirely by Monica herself and she is involved in everything from selecting the materials and colors to deciding the art direction of the photo shoots and marketing campaigns.