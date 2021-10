This is the Vera Bradley Soft Fringe Scarf in the Havana Hothouse pattern. It is a perfect addition to any fashionista's wardrobe! Its bold colors and pretty patterns are sure to complement your style in an effortlessly chic way! Signature Vera Bradley print throughout. Eyelash fringe at each end. 100% viscose for a soft drape. Click "Mimi's Gift Gallery" on this page to find other Havana Rose and Havana Hothouse bags and accessories. Measurements: Width: 26 in, Length: 72 in.