Our wine bags are made to travel- just ask the recycled sails they?re made from! With a design that includes a travel log, this wine bag will keep its contents safe, no matter the destination. Handcrafted from recycled sails on the working waterfront in Portland, Maine, USA12" h x 6.5" wRecycled gift label to document travelsHand-splice white rope handleMachine wash, line dry | Sea Bags Have a Nice Daisy Wine Bag in Beach Blue