Bailey 44 Haven Eco Top in Black. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Bailey 44 Haven Eco Top in Black. - size XS (also in L, M, S) 50% polyurethane 50% poly. Made in USA. Dry clean only. Hidden back zipper closure. Faux leather fabric. BAIL-WS1850. B44-D371. Bailey 44 is cool, understated, sexy but not overt, modern, and interesting. Made in the USA, this Los Angeles based line will have you wanting to come back for more.