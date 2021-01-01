Frankies Bikinis Haven Glitter Bikini Bottom in Fuchsia. - size S (also in XS) Frankies Bikinis Haven Glitter Bikini Bottom in Fuchsia. - size S (also in XS) 87% nylon 13% spandex. Made in USA. Hand wash. Ruched bum. Glitter fabric. Item not sold as set. FRBI-WX761. 11270GL. Malibu made, Frankie's Bikinis are the inspired creations of Francesca Aiello, drawing from natural wonders like the Hawaiian shoreline and the California cost. The born and bred California girl designs each piece with the sun kissed surfer girl in mind. Her designs are functional but fashionable featuring flirty accents, low cuts and high-quality materials. Frankie's Bikinis were made for soaking up sun, hitting the waves or just enjoying the perfect beach day.