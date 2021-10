Waimea Bay Hawaii North Shore Oahu vintage surfing Hawaiian design, featuring surfer tour van on the beautiful island of Oahu. Best gift idea as souvenir from one of the best beaches in Hawaii. Surfing Hawaii or watching the pros compete, this old school design looks great on everyone from the expert surfer to beginners to the honeymoon couple just watching the ocean do it's thing. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem