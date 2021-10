A nonmarking, grippy sole keeps you sure-footed on wet and dry paths in this versatile sneaker-boot crafted from waterproof nubuck leather. Smooth leather covers the EVA-cushioned footbed for superior support and comfort with every step you take. Elastic gore insets Molded, EVA-cushioned footbed Removable insole Leather upper/textile and leather lining/synthetic sole Imported Women's Shoes