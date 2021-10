Stainless steel case with a black rubber strap. Fixed bezel. Black and orange dial with silver-toned hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 4 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Round case shape. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Calibre Hawk Date Black and Orange Dial Black Rubber Mens Watch SC-4H1-04-007-079.