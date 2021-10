From practice to play, the Mizuno® Hay Day Stirrup Socks have got you covered. With a bold retro look, these will surely be a hit on game day. The soft foot loop provides maximum comfort, while the gripper top keeps socks in place. Fit Stirrup socks Design Retro design adds bold and unique look Soft foot loop for maximum comfort Gripper top keeps socks in place all day long Specs Performance socks made for sports