Crafted for an all day style and comfort with Southern Tide Hayes Denim Shorts features a fitted waist with all around belt loops, front zip-fly and button closure, traditionally stitched five pockets, and mid-thigh hem cut. 58% cotton, 23% polyester, 18% rayon, 1% spandex. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 30 in Outseam: 12 in Inseam: 3 in Front Rise: 9 in Back Rise: 11 in Leg Opening: 24 in Product measurements were taken using size 26, inseam 3. Please note that measurements may vary by size.