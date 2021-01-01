510 Design Hayley 3-pc. Reversible Bedspread Set, One Size , Green

The 510 design Hayley 3 piece reversible bedspread set offers a simple and stylish addition to your bedroom decor. A quilted medallion technique is displayed on the bedspread and shams, adding dimension and charm to the top of the bed. Unlike traditional coverlets or quilts, this bedspread is oversized to drape better and features 100% hypoallergenic polyester filling. Made from ultra-soft microfiber, this oversized cover up is machine washable for easy care and adds a chic transitional allure to your bedroom.# Pieces In Set: 3Included: 2 Standard Sham(s), 1 Bedspread(s)Features: ReversibleWarmth Factor: MidweightBed Size: Full-QueenFill Weight: 32 oz. of FillBedding Measurements: 118 Length/Inches, 102 Width/InchesBedding Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterBedding Filling Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: MicrofiberSham Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterDecor Styles: Traditional, CasualSham Care: Machine WashBedding Care: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported