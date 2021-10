A textured weave brings a handsome look to this smart sport coat that you can wear year 'round thanks to its classic fit and clean front. 32 1/2" (size 42) Notched lapels Four-button cuffs Chest welt pocket; front patch pockets Partially lined 52% cotton, 30% wool, 12% polyester, 6% polyamide Dry clean Made in Portugal Men's Clothing