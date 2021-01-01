Kobi Halperin Hazel Crochet Sweater

Crochet knit sweater with delicate scalloped trim and feminine blouson sleeves. V-neck Long sleeves Pullover styling Cotton/modal Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 26" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 6'1" tall, 37" bust, 30.5" waist, 37" hips Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND With an extensive background in womens ready-to-wear, Israeli designer Kobi Halperin launched his eponymous line in 2015. Halperins collections evoke a sense of warmth with lively prints and cheerful use of color. Everyday pieces like dresses, blouses and trousers are elevated with luxe fabrics, handcrafted embellishments and intricate details. Modern Collections - Kobi Halperin > Kobi Halperin > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Kobi Halperin. Color: Black. Size: Medium.