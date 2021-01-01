Yumi Kim Hazel Shorts in Blue. - size S (also in L, M, XS) Yumi Kim Hazel Shorts in Blue. - size S (also in L, M, XS) Cotton blend. Hidden back zipper closure. Side slant pockets. Pleated detail. Voile fabric. Item not sold as a set. YUMI-WF5. SH-19951. Kim Phan knew she had a niche for fashion when she started making clothes for her Barbie dolls at the age of seven. Way before the vintage look was fashionable, she took her mother's old shirts and revamped them by cutting and adding trimming to each piece. In 2004 Kim created YUMI KIM, a line inspired by vintage prints and silhouettes...with a touch of funk and urban femininity.