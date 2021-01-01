Please Note: COACH items cannot be shipped to military addresses (APO or FPO) and addresses in Hawaii, the Virgin Islands, Guam or any other locations outside of the continental US. Finish off a flawless ensemble by adding the COACH HC8286F 58 mm Rectangular Sunglasses to your collection. Rectangular shape. Signature logo on temples. Branding on temple tips. Plastic and metal frame. Plastic gradient lenses. Imported. WARNING Measurements: Eye Size: 58 mm Bridge: 16 mm Temple Size: 140 mm Weight: 1 oz