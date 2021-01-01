HCG Diet Cookbook: Top 50 Delicious Chinese-American HCG Diet Recipes JM Peddington Author

If you're looking for quick, delicious recipes that can help you lose weight, then you need HCG Diet Cookbook: Top 50 Delicious Chinese-American HCG Diet Recipes.New diet fads and weight loss programs appear on the horizon every year, but the HCG diet has remained steadily popular for years. Many adherents claim to have made amazing progress in their weight loss journey thanks to the HCG diet, losing up to a pound or two per day, while not feeling any hunger pains! This low-calorie diet, combined with HCG supplements, is said to boost your metabolism, reduce excess body fat, and retain muscle mass.The HCG diet requires adherence to a low-fat, low-calorie diet, and making your own meals at home is an absolute must. It is convenient and easy to buy prepackaged, processed foods at the store, but it most likely isn't the healthiest option. Many processed foods contain extra sugar, salt, and fat, which can contribute to weight gain and poor health. By making the healthy, whole food recipes in this book, you can be more aware of what you're consuming and how individual ingredients make you feel. This book aims to show how eating healthy and losing weight on the HCG diet can be simple, cost-effective, and flavorful!This book contains 50 of the best Chinese-American recipes that can help you lose weight quickly. HCG recipes with a global spin are few and far between, but this book presents classic Chinese-American dishes that have been tweaked to fit into the HCG diet, without losing any of the characteristic flavors. These recipes strive to keep the focus on delicious food. You'll find a low-calorie and healthy dish for every time of the day, whether you're looking for something light and fresh, or something hearty and rich. The recipes use only basic cooking techniques and ingredients that are easy to find, making this valuable for all home chefs. This book goes beyond the basic, boring salad and makes an effort to include flavorful, tasty recipes that you'll be excited to eat for years to come.Take the next step in losing weight and purchase this book. You'll be making a smart choice for your body. Once you start exploring these recipes, you'll realize just how easy it is to eat well on the HCG diet!Inside, you'll find the following:A general overview of the HCG diet plan, its research-based history, and how the diet can help you lose weight quicklyA list of HCG diet-approved foods to always keep stocked in the pantry and refrigeratorHealthy and flavorful soups and salads to enjoy every mealQuick and satisfying vegetable dishes that will keep you nourished and fullA variety of classic entrees and main courses that the whole family can enjoyA range of refreshing, classic drinksDecadent, low-calorie desserts that will satisfy every sweet tooth and cravingAnd so much more!