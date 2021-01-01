NYX Professional Makeup HD Photogenic Undereye Concealer Wand - Medium Coverage - Fair - 0.11oz

Little wonder the Hi Definition Photo Concealer Wand is one of NYX Professional Makeup's best-sellers! This makeup concealer really does it all - from concealing acne, dark spots and under eye circles to removing redness from skin. Covering and camouflaging blemishes is easier than ever with the Hi Definition Photo Concealer Wand. The concentrated, emollient-rich concealer formula goes on like a dream, is non-comedogenic and creates medium-to-heavy coverage. Say goodbye to dark circles and eye bags thanks to the best under eye concealer for achieving flawless skin. It's your secret weapon to looking wide-awake, even when you're running on less than 8 hours of sleep. Whether you want to hide your dark spots or highlight your favorite feature, this makeup concealer is your new go-to. Plus, it's available in a wide variety of shades to accommodate skin tones! Wondering which colored shade is right for you? Use the lavender shade to brighten up dull, sallow skin that has lost its natural complexion. The green shade neutralizes and removes redness, making it a great acne concealer. If you're looking for a dark circle concealer that helps conceal under eye darkness, reach for the yellow shade. All NYX Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty-free and PETA certified. PRO TIP: Perfect lip and brow lines by using a small amount of concealer on a lip or concealer brush and tracing line edges Color: 02 Fair.