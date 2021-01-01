HD280PRO Headphone new model

Dynamic, closed ear headphones. Weight w/o cable: 285 gram Ear coupling is circumaural Lightweight and comfortable, ergonomic design, Cord Length 3.3 9.8 feet Coiled Extended frequency response and warm, natural sound reproduction. Nominal impedance 64 ohm. Sound pressure level (SPL) 113 dB Around the ear design with padded ear cups Dynamic, closed ear headphones with up to 32 dB attenuation of outside sound. Frequency response (Headphones) 8 25000 Hz Ear pads, headband padding, and audio cord are easily replaceable, ensuring long life