HD800 bluetooth Gaming Headset Subwoofer Bass Stereo 40MM Drivers Noise Reduction Headphones 500mAh AUX-In Foldable Wireless Head-Mounted Sports.

Features:1. Much Higher-Quality Built-in Mic and Powerful bluetooth FunctionHD800 provides high-quality built-in microphones for hands-free calls, Which is convenient for you to free yourself from wires. bluetooth 5.0 promises quick and stable connection with your bluetooth enabled devices.2. Much Better Sound. Proprietary 40mm large-aperture drivers provide you with deep, accurate bass response. HD800 Over Ear headphones give you crisp, powerful sound and quiet that helps you enjoy your music better. 3. Professional Active Noise Cancelling TechnologySignificant noise reduction for travel, work and anywhere in between. Advanced active noise reduction technology quells airplane cabin noise, city traffic or a busy office, makes you focus on what you want to hear, enjoy your music, movies and videos. The noise cancellation function can work well both in wire and wireless mode.4. More Stable Battery Life. 20-hour playtime per full charge at bluetooth mode.