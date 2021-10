This He Or She Grammie To Bee Gender Reveal Design Makes A Perfect Gift For New Moms, Dads, Sisters, Brothers, Grandmas, Grandpas, Aunts, Uncles To Announce A New Pregnancy Of A Baby A Perfect Idea For Birthday, Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Thanksgiving, Valentine's, Parents' Day, St Patrick's Day, Halloween, New Year, Or Anniversary. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem