Would you like to help educate others about pronoun usage? This conversation-starter design is a great way to help engage individuals in the topic of gender identity and pronouns. How do you want to identify yourself? HE, SHE, HIM, HER, zie, zim, zir, zis, zieself, sie, sie, hir, hirs, hirself, ey, em, eir, eirs, eirself, ve, ver, vis, vers, verself, tey, ter, tem, ters, terself, e, em, eir, eirs, emself Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem