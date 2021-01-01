Head and Shoulders Dandruff Conditioner, Smooth and Silky, 10.6 Fl Oz

Looking for a conditioner that leaves your hair smooth and up to 100% flake-free*? Look no further than Head & Shoulders Smooth & Silky Conditioner. Head & Shoulders Smooth & Silky Conditioner nourishes hair with intense moisture and leaves hair sleek, shining and free of frizz for 24 hours. Plus, Head & Shoulders is the number one anti-dandruff shampoo recommended by dermatologists so you know your hair will be protected from flakes.*visible flakes; with regular useRegular use of Head & Shoulders anti dandruff products nourish your scalp three surface layers deep to prevent dryness, flakes and itch, associated with dandruff. The Head & Shoulders collection includes clarifying shampoos, volumizing conditioners, and 2 in 1 combos, so you can introduce dandruff treatment to every step of your hair care routine. With a pH-balanced formula brought to you by America's #1 dermatologist recommended brand, you can Count on Head & Shoulders to combat seborrheic dermatitis, and other irritable and itchy scalp conditions associated with dandruff. Head & Shoulders products come in a variety of scents and formulas, and include ingredients like almond oil, tea tree oil, lemon extract, and peppermint. The shampoo & conditioner system are safe to use on color treated, curly or textured hair types, compared to a non-conditioning shampoo.