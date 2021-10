Head & Shoulders Dry Scalp Care Anti-Dandruff Shampoo fights flakes and leaves your scalp clean and refreshed From the scalp care experts; the makers of America’s #1 dandruff shampoo* (*based on volume sales) Multi-symptom relief offers proven protection from flakes, itch* and dryness (*flakes and itch associated with dandruff) Nourishes hair and scalp to relieve dandruff symptoms while cleansing and hydrating hair Fragrant notes of almond oil leave hair smelling fresh and clean